Jessie J Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessie J has been detailing her experience with Ménière’s disease on her Instagram after it left her “completely deaf in my right ear” and unable to “walk in a straight line.” The English pop singer first revealed her experience with the inner-ear disorder in a December 24 Instagram Story, writing that she had gone to the hospital for it. “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off,” she wrote. “I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine.” In another post, Jessie added, “When I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear,” and that her “ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on.” By December 26, though, Jessie posted a video of herself singing on her Instagram, appearing to be out of the hospital.