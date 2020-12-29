Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue for Refusing to Wear a Mask

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Flying during the coronavirus pandemic is already a nerve-racking proposition, which is ostensibly why JetBlue had to nix the other element of pure chaos on a recent flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles: Lil Pump. According to TMZ, the Harverd Dropout rapper allegedly “became verbally abusive with crew members,” before taking off his mask and refusing to put it back on when asked. TMZ also claims flight deck correspondence described the rapper as “sneezing and coughing into a blanket sans mask (perhaps on purpose).” While the airline did reportedly call ahead to have police standing by when the plane landed, LAX Airport Police didn’t have a record of an arrest or a report about the incident.

USA Today confirmed the ban with JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski on Monday. “His return reservation was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” Dombrowski said in a statement. “The safety of all customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority.”

It’s been almost two months since Lil Pump turned up on President Trump’s campaign trail to rally young voters in Michigan. While the 45th President is headed out of office next month, the Florida-born rapper is apparently headed into the new year with a head full of conspiracy theories about COVID-19. “Fuck JetBlue! Fuck everybody that work in there. Ya’ll bitches some bums,” the rapper can be heard saying in a since-deleted video, reposted by TMZ. “All 2021, I ain’t wearing no mask! I don’t gotta wear no fucking mask, bitch. Corona’s fake. Bye!”