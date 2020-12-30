Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

When you’re deciding which network’s coverage you’ll watch this New Year’s Eve (the answer is, as it is every year, flipping between every channel’s programming, in a nonstop loop, for hours), ABC hopes you’ll throw your vote behind their Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which will feature a guest appearance by President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden. The Vice President and the future First Lady will join host Ryan Seacrest for what Variety notes will be “the future president’s last interview of the calendar year,” unless, of course, the Bidens find themselves in some sort of time-bending Tenet-type situation, and have to repeat the last few months in reverse, which would just be the most fitting end to 2020, wouldn’t it?

Times Square’s annual crowded gathering won’t be happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature performances in New York, where Seacrest will be joined by Billy Porter and Lucy Hale, Los Angeles, where Ciara will host, and New Orleans with host Big Freedia, with Jennifer Lopez closing out the evening as headliner. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest kicks off at Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.