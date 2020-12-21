Tell Your Mom That Some Good News Is Back and John Krasinski Is Still in It

Some good news, everyone: After John Krasinski sold his Upworthy-style quarantine web series Some Good News to ViacomCBS, the show went quiet, and word was he would no longer be hosting it. Lovers of heartwarming content everywhere were dismayed, but the show has returned for a special Christmas edition hosted by Krasinski. The Jim to his viewers’ collective Pam, Krasinski is joined by famous guests including Justin Timberlake and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson dressed as “Dwanta Claus,” which is some sort of Krampus figure, we think? It’s SGN’s first new episode in seven months, and in the words of its replacement weatherman, George Clooney, eyeballing the forecast, it “uh, looks pretty good.”

