John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Are Your New Chip ‘n Dale, Respectively

In casting news that makes more sense the longer you think about it, John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are set to star in a new reboot of the beloved 1989 series Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney+. Mulaney will star as Chip and Samberg as Dale in a feature film that will combine live action and computer animation (think Who Framed Roger Rabbit or, less generously, the Alvin & the Chipmunks film franchise.) Seth Rogen will also make a cameo in the film, and Samberg’s Lonely Island collaborator Akiva Schaffer is set to direct, with a script from Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. The film premieres on Disney+ in spring 2022.

Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wFVTSWtOGi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020