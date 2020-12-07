Because being confronted by his favorite unwieldy boulder, Adam Driver, was seemingly not as climatic as he wanted for a season finale, John Oliver returned to Last Week Tonight on Sunday for an additional segment about a mascot who looks like a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck: the Pringles Guy, known to his inner squad as Julius Pringles. You see, last month Oliver made a passing comment about the lack of knowledge of Pringles’ tubular body, which led to the show being inundated on social media with bizarrely sexual drawings of his anatomy from the neck down. (The “unemployed Chippendales” look is … inspired.) But amateur renderings can only do so much for Oliver. He’s now willing to bribe Pringles with a $10,000 charity check, but only if they’re willing to give answers.

“Why is Pringles dodging our question here? We’re truly not asking for a lot. We’ve seen a ton of excellent Pringles bods. We just need to know which one is canon,” Oliver explained. “I know so much useless information about Pringles, but not the one thing that I really want to know, which is: What is Julius Pringles working with from the neck down?” It doesn’t matter if Oliver thinks it’s a “garbage snack.” He just wants them to do the right pring.