Happy Jonathan Van Ness’s Secret Wedding, Everybody!

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ned

The holidays are already known for their tidal wave of engagement announcements, but 2020 is here with quarantine baby reveals and, in this case, secret weddings, raising the envy bar ahead of the new year. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Van Ness has gotten married to his “best friend” Mark Peacock. “Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday, along with a series of photo from the year, including a pic of the pair holding hands. “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

The Queer Eye star shared more details on Twitter later in the day, including the when and where of their ceremony. “Surprise,” he wrote, retweeting E! News’s post about his nuptials. “We got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year!”

Surprise 💁🏻❤️ we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year! 💗 https://t.co/b4PZr8oBqI — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 31, 2020