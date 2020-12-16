Kaley Cuoco Would Really Like to Do More Flight Attendant, Please

HBO Max’s original thriller The Flight Attendant turned out to be the exact goofy, gripping series we needed to obsess over this year. It also turned out to be a real Kaley Cuoco shuocase, after so many seasons of The Big Bang Theory. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last night, she gave a bit of good news to those of us who are cuckoo for Cuoco fluff: “It was meant to be a limited series for sure, but we’d really like to do a season two.” We can’t wait to see what scrapes she gets into. We also, weirdly enough, may have Jim Parsons to thank for The Flight Attendant existing at all. When asked if she was disappointed that his decision to leave The Big Bang Theory ended the show, she said, “No. That was what he felt was needed for himself at the time and I don’t know if my life would have taken this path if we hadn’t have ended when we did so maybe it was a blessing in disguise.” So in a roundabout way, we can all thank Old Sheldon for freeing Kaley.

