It’s Christmas Day, that special holiday where we remember the 2019 release of Kanye West’s last album, Jesus Is Born, with the Sunday Service Choir. It’s also the day we celebrate the birth of baby Jesus, and if you had forgotten about that last part, Kanye has returned to remind you, with a brand-new surprise album entitled Emmanuel. According to the project’s press release, the five-track EP “introduces a composition of a new sound, inspired by ancient and Latin music.”

West composed and executive produced Emmanuel, which we’d describe as atmospheric, classic church music with some Gregorian chant influences, which stands in contrast to the vibrant gospel offerings of Jesus Is Born. You can listen to the EP below, or wherever you stream your music. ‘Cause if you weren’t planning on attending church for Christmas, Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir are happy to bring the church to you.