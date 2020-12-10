Kardashians Dump E! For Hulu, Sign Multi-Year Global Content Deal with Disney

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

For all those naive enough to think that the Kardashians were going to simply walk off into the sunset throw their parties in the privacy of their own private island without the world watching after the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you may want to take a seat. The Kardashian-Jenner family have signed a multi-year deal with Disney to produce “new global content,” which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney’s Star platform worldwide. The deal was announced at Disney’s Investor Day, and the content is expected to debut in late 2021, after the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!. Not much is known about the deal and the press release says “additional details will be shared when available,” but all of the major Kardashian players - Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and, yes, even Kourtney Kardashian were all named in the deal. Get ready for Kourtney and Addison Rae take Tik Tok to come to a Hulu feed near you.