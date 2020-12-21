Zooey Deschanel Plays Katy Perry in Music Video, Culminating a 13-Year-Old Joke

Yes, we know, Zooey Deschanel does kind of look like Katy Perry, doesn’t she? Katy Perry seems to have realized this, too, somewhere along the line, and now, Deschanel is starring in Perry’s new music video — as a Perry look-alike. Perry released the video for “Not the End of the World,” the newest single off her album Smile, which follows Deschanel as she’s accidentally abducted by some Katy Perry–obsessed aliens. (Think “E.T.” is what made them fans?) The aliens give Deschanel bright-colored wigs and try to force her to reenact the “California Gurls” video until, eventually, Deschanel has to perform as Perry to save earth. We’ll be waiting for Perry to return the favor in a sequel She & Him video next year.

Related