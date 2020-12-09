Did you hear about the HBO True Blood reboot and wish that they were remaking How To Make It In America instead? Well, that’s (sadly) not happening, but another Kid Cudi project is. On Wednesday, THR reported that the Man on the Moon rapper will star in the upcoming film adaptation of Real Life, the coming-of-age, semi-autobiographical debut novel from author Brandon Taylor. Per THR, Real Life, which made the short list for the prestigious 2020 Man Booker prize, “follows an introverted, queer, Black scientist in a predominantly white, Midwestern PhD program as he navigates complex friendships, romantic relationships, betrayals and mercies, all over the course of one weekend.” Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, is also set to produce the project with his production company Mad Solar alongside Bron Studios and Taylor, who’s next book Filthy Animals is coming out in 2021, will be adapting his novel for the screen. So, Kid Cudi is playing a queer, Black scientist in a film adaptation of a celebrated bildungsroman and a new book from Brandon Taylor? 2021 is looking better already.
Kid Cudi to Star In Film Adaptation of Brandon Taylor’s Debut Novel Real Life
Photo: Getty Images