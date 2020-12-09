Kourtney Kardashian Joins BFF Addison Rae in She’s All That Remake

Step one to being a Kardashian: Always know your angles. Photo: GC Images

Congratulations to Kris Kardashian’s bank account. Kourtney Kardashian is making her film debut in the upcoming remake of She’s All That starring TikToker and Kardashian-in-training Addison Rae. The reality-TV star announced her role in He’s All That with an Instagram post Tuesday. Wearing sis Khloe K’s Good American stiletto boots in bed (relatable), the 41-year-old is pictured “studying” her He’s All That script. The film’s official Instagram reposted the pic onto its Story with “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres,” a brand new character. Casting Kourtney Kardashian as a Latina is a choice among a production full of choices, like closing a Los Angeles COVID-19 testing site to shoot there (until the mayor intervened). Full name Addison Rae Easterling stars as Padgett Sawyer, a gender-swapped version of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character Zack Siler. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller. The original writer, R. Lee Fleming and original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are all on board the remake, which is directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls). Kim Kardashian West once savagely told her big sis Kourtney “Maybe if you had a fucking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a fucking business but you don’t” and, well, she found a business. Show business.