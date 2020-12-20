At least Home Alone’s Old Man Marley got to reunite with his family and show Kevin McCallister he wasn’t the South Bend Shovel Slayer, with his barrel full of salt mummies. What does the Pigeon Lady get at the conclusion of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York? The satisfaction of watching two ground men swarmed by her good friends, the pigeons?

In Saturday Might Live’s parody of the 1992 John Hughes Christmas classic, Kevin (Melissa Villaseñor) finally does the right thing and sets his new confidant (Kristen Wiig) up at the Plaza Hotel, only to have Harry and Marv attempt to ruin their plans. It would be bad enough to be coated in seeds and attacked by hungry birds, but the Pigeon Lady has a far darker yuletide fate awaiting the pair this time around. Live by the sticky, die by the sticky.