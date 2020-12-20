Small Axe Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Adjust your Oscar futures accordingly. On December 20, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association voted on their annual awards. Many hours and one lunch break later, the voting body named Steve McQueen’s five-installment film series Small Axe their Best Picture winner for 2020. The LA Critics awarded Chloe Zhao their best director for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell won Best Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, with Carey Mulligan winning Best Actress for her role in the latter. Chadwick Boseman and Glynn Turman won Best Actor and best Supporting Actor, respectively, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Best Supporting Actress went to Youn Yuh-jung for Minari.

The LA Critics Awards overlapped with their New York counterparts in some categories beyond Best Director, including Best Nonfiction Film (Time), Best Animated Film (Wolfwalkers), Best Cinematography (Small Axe), and Best Emerging Filmmaker (Radha Blank for The 40-Year-Old Version). Below is the complete list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners, as well as runners up.

Best Picture

Small Axe

Runner up: Nomadland

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Runner up: Steve McQueen, Small Axe

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Runner up: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Runner up: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Supporting Actor

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Runner up: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Runner up: Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Best Animated Film

Wolfwalkers

Runner up: Soul

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film

Time

Runner up: Collective

Best Foreign Language Film

Beanpole

Runner up: Martin Eden

Best Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Runner up: Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman

Best Cinematography

Small Axe, Shabier Kirchner

Runner up: Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

Best Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Runner up: Time, Gabriel Rhodes

Best Music/Score

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Runner up: Lovers Rock, Mica Levy

Best Production Design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt

Runner up: Beanpole, Sergey Ivanov

New Generation Prize

The 40-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award

Her Socialist Smile, John Gianvito

Career Achievement

Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Harry Belafonte

Legacy Award

Norman Lloyd