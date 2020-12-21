Land Trailer: Robin Wright Almost Dies on Her Walk on the Wild Side

As the newest entry in the “white ladies processing their trauma by going into the wilderness” canon, Robin Wright stars in the first trailer for Land, a drama that finds her character escaping her life after a traumatic event to shack up in the Rockies’ majestically brutal mountain ranges. At first, she believes she can kill her own caribou and survive subzero temperatures with little training, but after being saved from an untimely death by a local hunter (Demián Bichir), she opens up to the idea of help. “I’m not hiding,” she tells him in between frozen bean bites. “I’m here because I choose to be.” Land will be released in theaters (that’s awfully optimistic) on February 12.

