Laverne & Shirley Actor David Lander Is Dead at 73

Actor David Lander, who was best known for playing Squiggy on Laverne & Shirley over the course of the show’s eight seasons, has died at the age of 73, TMZ reports. According to Lander’s wife, Kathy, the comedic actor died in Los Angeles the afternoon of Friday, December 4, due to complications stemming from multiple sclerosis. Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984, one year after Laverne & Shirley finished airing, and he later became an advocate for the MS community.

After Laverne & Shirley, Lander largely pivoted to voice acting, applying his comedic talents to voice roles in films such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, A Bug’s Life, and The Iron Giant. In the late ’90s, Lander also began working as a professional baseball scout for the Anaheim Angels, and eventually for the Seattle Mariners. Lander is survived by his wife Kathy, and daughter, voice actor Natalie Lander. On Saturday, Ladner’s co-star Michael McKean, the Lenny to his Squiggy, tweeted a photo of the two of them, in remembrance.