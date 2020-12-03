Leslie Jones Drops 100 F-Bombs While Hatewatching the News

Why watch the news when you can watch Leslie Jones watching the news? Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Televisions’s most prominent live-tweeter, Leslie Jones, may have moved on from tweeting about her Steve Kornacki obsession, but her tweets last night proved that she’s far from done with sharing every thought she has while watching cable news. On the evening of Wednesday, December 2, Jones went on a Twitter tear sharing clips of her time watching CNN and MSNBC shows from Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Brian Williams, and after crunching the numbers from all the clips she posted, Vulture can now officially report that Jones shouted “fuck” during her news hate-binge-watch exactly 100 times.

The winner of the night was this clip with a whopping 14 fucks, which is understandable considering the news being covered on CNN was “McConnell Weeps for GOP Colleague, But Not COVID Victims”:

Coming in at second place, with 12 fucks, was Jones’s most passionate commentary of the evening responding to a news report on MSNBC about Donald Trump continuing to spread lies about the election results. “Listen, let me tell you something: I can’t believe anybody that’s a fan of me can’t look at this stupid motherfucker and not be fucking embarrassed,” Jones said. “I’m so fucking embarrassed. Goddamnit! Can we cut off access to the other countries of seeing this type of shit? This is fucking embarrassing!”

This is FUCKING EMBARRASSING!! pic.twitter.com/8fszMT8pbm — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Tied for third place, with six fucks each, are the two clips below. The first is Jones discovering in real time that Giraldo Rivera is a Trump supporter and absolutely losing her mind: “Motherfucker, I will come and shave your fucking mustache! You fucking joke!” The second is Jones professing her love for MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: “I love Chris. Chris is just over it, does that make sense?” she said. “Look — he got this condescending ‘Get your shit together’ look.”

What the actual FUCK?! I never knew!! pic.twitter.com/OjAqdWbqKy — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

I love this guy. I just want to sit in a park with him and just discuss shit!! pic.twitter.com/tfN5ea59za — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Jones tweeted commentary of a total of 44 CNN and MSNBC clips throughout the evening, so while we won’t rank them all by amount of F-bombs, we’ll leave you with one of the more positive ones: The below clip of her encouraging CNN’s Chris Cuomo as he ranted about Trump (3 fucks total). “Cuomo is not giving no fucks — and looking good doing it too! Might I say, Cuomo, them steel gray eyes, motherfucker. Goddamnit, it’s the same color I wanted my Mustang to be in ’85.”