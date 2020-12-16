Lily James and Sebastian Stan to Play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to portray one of the most iconic and troubled couples of the ‘90s, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, in an upcoming limited series from Hulu titled Pam & Tommy. The series will center on the scandal around the couple’s stolen and leaked sex tape, with the sex-tape-thief played by Seth Rogen. Rogen is also producing the project along with collaborator Evan Goldberg. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is set to direct with Rob Siegel attached to write. Neither Anderson nor Lee are involved in the series at this time, according to Deadline. The series will film in the spring. Looks like 2021 is shaping up to be the year of biopics on living people.