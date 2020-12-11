Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

While you were freaking out about Taylor Swift’s 9th studio album evermore, Britney Spears was hard at work, figuring out how to bring back the 90s. And bring back the 90s she did, specifically at midnight on Friday, December 11 when she dropped her newest single “Matches” with the Backstreet Boys. ““Matches” 🔥 featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!!,” tweeted an excited Spears. That’s not the only thing Britney released. She also dropped a new deluxe edition of her 2016 album Glory. “I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together 🙊 !!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now !!!!” The latest deluxe edition of Glory contains the aforementioned “Matches” and not one, not two, not three, but four separate remixes of her song “Mood Ring.” So, while we may not have exactly freed Britney just yet, we have unleashed all the creative potential of the song “Mood Ring.”

