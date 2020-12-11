Wait, Did Taylor Swift Just Reference Cats on evermore?

Hissssss. Photo: Universal Pictures

Taylor Alison Swift is capable of anything, as 2020 has shown us: rolling out two albums in one year, jumpstarting her boyfriend’s songwriting career, and now, lyrically addressing her participation in the 2019 horror film Cats. Though Swift has not explicitly confirmed that the lyric, off the title track of her newest album, evermore, refers to Cats, the proof is in the pudding. “Motion capture/ Put me in a bad light,” she sings in the first verse of the song, and what else could she possibly be referencing but her star turn as Bombalurina? Swift, along with the rest of the cast of Cats, wore motion-capture suits to bring Cats to life (to say nothing of the digital fur technology.)

Further, in this behind the scenes clip from the making of Cats, Swift explains that her involvement in the film stemmed from her need “to be theatrical, to tell a story.” Sounds a lot like the premise of folklore and evermore. Perhaps it’s time to revisit Swift’s rendition of “Macavity.”