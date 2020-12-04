Photo: Getty Images via Getty Images

Fresh off getting shut out of the 2021 Grammy’s, The Weeknd is back with a new version of his hit song that got no awards love. At midnight on Friday, December 4, The Weeknd dropped a remix to his smash hit “Blinding Lights,” recently revealed to be Spotify’s top-streaming song of 2020. The Weeknd, who’s headlining this year’s Super Bowl, expressed his displeasure at being looked over by the voting body, writing on Twitter “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” While he might not have gotten transparency, he did get a remix featuring Spanish artist Rosalía. He returned to Twitter to announce the collab, tweeting out a photo of himself wearing his signature red suit and black button down with Rosalía. While not much has changed about The Weeknd’s aesthetic or his part of the song, “Blinding Lights” now kicks off with Rosalía singing in Spanish and ends with Rosalía singing in harmony with the chorus. Listen to the remix to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” featuring Rosalía and remind yourself that awards are made up.