Sasha Curated Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2020

Earlier this December, biannual music influencer Barack Obama “revealed” what we knew all along: His end of year and songs of summer playlists are made with more than a little help from daughters Malia and Sasha. “Sasha’s more protective of her music,” Obama said at the time. “There’s certain things on SoundCloud — she has, like, a private playlist. She won’t share all of it with me because she’s not sure I’m hip enough to handle it.” Maybe Sasha saw that Snapchat interview because today, Obama shared his “favorite music of 2020 playlist,” and it was made with her consultation. “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together,” Obama tweeted. “I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.” The 30-song playlist balances out the dad picks from Jeff Tweedy, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen with top-ten singles like Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, and new tracks from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Mac Miller’s posthumous “Blue World.” There’s smooth disco vibes from Jessie Ware, vocals from Jhené Aiko, and a whole indie-girl situation happening with Phoebe Bridgers and Waxahatchee. And, in solidarity with his memoirist contemporary Cazzie David, absolutely nothing by Ariana Grande.

