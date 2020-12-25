new albums

Listen to Playboi Carti’s New Album Whole Lotta Red

By

As promised, Playboi Carti’s new album, Whole Lotta Red, arrived in the wee hours of Christmas Day, debuting an impressive 24 tracks on December 25. The follow-up to the rapper’s last EP, 2018’s Die Lit, features contributions from Kanye West on “Go2DaMoon,” Future on “Teen X,” and Kid Cudi on “M3tamorphosis.” A music video for Carti and Cudi’s collaboration dropped simultaneously with the album, and it features, you guessed it, a whole lotta red. Listen to the entire album below, wherever you personally stream your music, or over at Playboi Carti’s YouTube channel.

Sources

Pitchfork

