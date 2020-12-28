Lori Loughlin Is Out of Prison After Serving Just Two Months

Lori Loughlin Photo: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Lori Loughlin, disgraced TV aunt and convicted fraudster, has been sprung from prison after serving two months for her participation in the college admissions scandal Operation Varsity Blues, per a People source. The Fuller House actress is returning to a peaceful life of workout classes, crafting, and other fun rich white lady hobbies from the low-security federal correctional facility where she had access to workout classes, crafting, and other fun rich white lady hobbies (like scrapbooking and card-making). Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison as well as fined $150,000, and ordered to fulfill 150 hours of community service upon release. Back in May, she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli was also charged with one count of honest services wire and mail fraud and was sentenced to five months in prison. More than 50 parents were accused of bribing their children’s way into elite universities as part of Operation Varsity Blues, including desperate housewife Felicity Huffman. Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to falsely portray their daughters, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as talented rowers to the USC crew team, despite neither of them ever participating in the sport.

Olivia Jade, 20, made the family’s first public appearance since being accused of the crime when she went on Red Table Talk earlier this month. “We messed up,” she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.’ I never got to say ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or, ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.” Aunt Becky is back. Better make room at the red table.