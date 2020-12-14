Mariah Carey Finishes Out Her Big Year With a Return to No. 1

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Christmas has come early on the Billboard charts, and Mariah Carey has an especially big gift waiting. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey’s iconic Christmas hit, returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100, after previously reaching the top spot for the first time almost a year ago on December 16, 2019. Then, it was the first Christmas No. 1 in 60 years, since “The Chipmunk Song,” and it held on to become the first No. 1 of the 2020s — a considerable feat for a song that came out in 1994. Now, Carey not only closes out 2020 at No. 1 again but also winds down her yearlong celebration of her 30th career anniversary, which also included the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey; her compilation The Rarities; and a new Christmas special. In its fourth week at No. 1, “All I Want for Christmas” also ties “The Chipmunk Song” for the longest chart-topping run for a holiday song. The move also comes as Carey’s Christmas album, Merry Christmas, bounces back to No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Carey aside, it’s a big week all around for holiday music on the charts, with five total Christmas songs in the top ten. It’s mostly the usual suspects, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at No. 3, Bobby Helms’s “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 5, and Andy Williams’s “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at No. 6. But rounding out the group is José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” at No. 10, the first top-ten appearance for the song, 50 years after its release. Just enjoy all this festivity before Taylor Swift swoops into the charts next week.

Update, 3:05 p.m.: Mariah Carey responded to her return to No. 1 on Twitter, with copious emoji. “WOW! 🤯🥳🥰🤩😇I truly wasn’t expecting this at all!!” she tweeted. “Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. ‘I don’t want a lot for Christmas …’ just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC 🎄❄️❤️☮️.”

