All You Wanted for Christmas Is to Stream Mariah

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Santa Claus couldn’t make you happy with a toy on Christmas Day, but at least one enduring seasonal icon brought you joy this December. According to TMZ, Mariah Carey’s 1994 (and forever) holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reportedly boarded a rocket-powered sleigh and blew past Spotify’s single-day record with over 17,223,000 million streams.

“Wow,” the singer tweeted Friday in response to the news. “I know people think I’m making ‘coin’ (lil’ secret: artist make very little from streams) but the real reason I’m sitting here in astonishment & gratified is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings the people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”

The modern classic already hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 again earlier this month, the same slot it snagged the first week of January 2020 and, unless another musical superstar wants to drop a massive single right this moment, will likely have early next month. Honestly, with the way this year has been going, streaming “All I Want for Christmas Is You” 17 million times a day might just be the way to get through the next six months, nine months, or until it’s Christmas time all over again…