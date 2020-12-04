They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but apparently genius Christmas-themed musical inspiration does. At midnight on Friday, December 4, Mariah “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Carey unleashed the latest addition to the Christmas music canon, a remix to her 2010 song “Oh Santa!,” with little helpers with very big voices Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande. Luckily for Christmas music enthusiasts, the trio, the remix, and the accompanying music video absolutely makes the nice list in every possible way. In the video, Mariah takes the center mic (obviously) and calls upon her JHud and Ariana to help her sing about looking for love on Christmas. In gorgeous green dresses, the three vocalistas take turns belting out lines of the song before joining forces on the catchy chorus “Oh, Oh, Oh / Santa’s gonna come and make ya mine this Christmas.” If that wasn’t enough, the song ends with Ariana and Mariah riffing together in whistle tone in perfect harmony. Get in the Christmas spirit and check out the video for “Oh Santa” and celebrate the latest Christmas anthem from the undisputed queen of Christmas songs, Mariah Carey.

