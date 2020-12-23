Confirming that Tayshia Adams’s emotionally poignant, affecting, and mature Bachelorette season was an anomaly for the franchise, the trailer for Matt James’s reign as The Bachelor reverts back to give us the greatest hits: a man who’s never been in love but claims to want an expedited wife! Wrong reasons jargon! A group date that gets needlessly violent! A potential “sugar baby and escort” hidden among the contestants! Whatever, James is a nice boy with a big heart and famous friends, but even he isn’t immune to crying in the middle of the wilderness while remarking that “the way that I view life, everything is a blessing.” (James’s season, like last time, will be quarantined, this time at the luxury Nemacolin Resort in southeastern Pennsylvania.) This hot mess will premiere on January 4, so buy a rosé IV.

