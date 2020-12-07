Matthew McConaughey Defends Trump’s Base, Rails Against the ‘Illiberal Left’

Photo: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

With everything that’s going on in politics right now, actor Matthew McConaughey has decided to lend his influential voice to the cause … of saying that the left has to be nicer to Trump voters who are actively trying to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election by discounting millions of votes. On a recent episode of Russell Brand’s Under the Skin (gross) podcast (yucky), the Beach Bum actor spoke about the current political divide, saying, “Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you,” which we are sure sounded way cooler in his head. Also, the word you’re looking for is centrist, ya big one percenter.

McConaughey then compares what he calls the “illiberal left,” who were sad and infuriated that Trump won in 2016 and the GOP which institutionally refuses to concede, defying all democratic precedent, in 2020: “Many people in our industry, when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that it was real. Some of them were in absolute denial. Even now, if we can stabilize, looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial.” As he says this, McConaughey looks like he thinks he’s the folksiest, wisest philosopher king in the land, and not your out-of-touch uncle. McConaughey goes on to rail against “elites” on the “coasts,” (call it a Moondog-whistle) before immediately pivoting to the thing that he thinks the silent majority really cares about: Whether or not Austin, Texas, can become a global hub for business in the coming decades. Keep lending your voice to what “the people” believe in, McConaughey, like *checks notes* the smooth all-wheel drive and built-in navigation of Lincoln cars.