Oh No, Matthew Morrison’s Grinch Was Inspired by the Joker

The dance of freedom. The death bells. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, David Cotter/NBC and Warner Bros.

Since the news that Matthew Morrison would play the Grinch in an NBC musical production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, none of us have known peace in our hearts. Many have likely said, “Matthew Morrison as the Grinch is my Joker origin story.” But did we ever stop to consider the horrible possibility that the Joker is Matthew Morrison’s Grinch origin story? In an interview, Morrison told Entertainment Weekly, “I took a lot from Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in Joker, just going down those steps, like loose and [reveling in] abandon and just carefree and raw. I really felt like that was how the Grinch would dance.” So not only will Matthew Morrison play the Grinch, but he will channel the absolute cursed media that is Joker’s “Rock and Roll Part 2” dance? Proof that there is no god in heaven this Christmas. Besides, Morrison did not have to go all the way to Joker to get inspiration for his Grinch when he already had experience playing an even worse villain: Mr. Schue.