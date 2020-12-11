Watch Megan Thee Stallion Serve ‘Body’ on The Late Late Show

Megan Thee Stallion just thought she’d show you how she’d absolutely destroy a Super Bowl halftime performance. Producer Jay-Z better have our girl’s back after this flawless medley of “Savage Remix” and “Body” from The Late Show With James Corden. Set in a rodeo arena, Thee Stallion honors her Texas roots in orange assless chaps. After bodying a stand dance with a troupe of hot girls for “Savage,” they strut down to the field and kill the “Body” challenge, which has taken over TikTok and Instagram with a message of body positivity since it dropped on her debut album Good News. Unfortunately, we don’t get a Taraji P. Henson cameo like we did in the music video, but again: assless chaps. She’s been putting in work all year, now it’s time for Thee Stallion to get her flowers. The Houston rapper is up for four Grammys in 2021, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé. It’s no Super Bowl (the Weeknd’s got that covered this February), but Megan Thee Stallion is being honored as the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Apple Music Awards on Monday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch her body, body “Body” above.

