Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expanding Their Empire at Spotify

Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon weep, for there are no more entertainment conglomerates to conquer. Months after signing a highly lucrative development deal with Netflix to create whatever programming they want, the couple announced today that they’ve also signed a “multiyear partnership” with Spotify to host and produce podcasts. The partnership will be with Meghan and Harry’s new production company, the familiar sounding Archewell Audio, and they intend to create programming that “builds community” and “uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.” The couple’s first podcast as hosts will be a holiday special released just before Christmas, which promises “inspirational guests” and yet another way to infuriate Will and Kate. “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.” And if that doesn’t work out, they can always do an oral history of her Suits exit.