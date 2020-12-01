Director-husband and muse-wife. Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, etc. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

God’s Favorite Idiot sounds like a quiz result from an old ClickHole article, but it’s actually an upcoming comedy series on Netflix. According to a statement from the streaming service, Melissa McCarthy and her real-life husband and frequent comedy collaborator, Ben Falcone, will executive produce and co-star in the series, which has a 16-episode order. Netflix describes the premise of God’s Favorite Idiot thusly: “Mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire, and an impending apocalypse.” Concepts, folks. They don’t get much higher than that.

The press release notes that this show will mark the couple’s sixth collaboration together: “They previously partnered on Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, as well as their most recent film, Superintelligence. They recently completed production on the Netflix film, Thunder Force.” We wouldn’t exactly be advertising that particular track record if we were you, Netflix. Can’t you just remind us about how good McCarthy was in Can You Ever Forgive Me and Spy? Spy was so great.

The series is created by Falcone, who will also EP alongside McCarthy