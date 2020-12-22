MGM, That Studio With the Lion, Is Exploring a Sale

Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Anyone have hundreds of millions of dollars lying around? Perhaps an even billion? MGM, the famed film and television studio that’s been around since the golden age of Hollywood, is exploring a sale that would unload its significant content library to a very rich and very lucky buyer. Or, hopefully for our benefit, a streaming service. The Wall Street Journal reports that MGM has “contemplated a sale at various points over the past few years,” but potential buyers “previously balked” at the price tag for such a large acquisition. (The Journal states that the studio’s current market value is $5.5 billion, or Mackenzie Scott’s chump change.) Some of MGM’s most lucrative titles include the James Bond films and the Rocky franchise; it also owns the premium cable channel Epix, and is behind television shows such as The Voice and The Handmaid’s Tale. Step up, potential suitors, with your bank statements.