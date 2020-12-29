Michael B. Jordan Set to Make Directorial Debut With Creed III

People’s sexiest director. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Creed story is safe in Michael B. Jordan’s big, strong hands. The star of the boxing epic and its sequel will direct the upcoming third installment, Creed III. Co-star Tessa Thompson confirmed the reports of his side gig in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. It will be Jordan’s directorial debut, taking the reins from Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. who directed the first and second films, respectively. Jordan will also return as the indomitable boxer Adonis Creed. Tessa Thompson, who plays Creed’s love interest, Bianca, said filming is planned for 2021. It’s currently unclear if Sylvester Stallone will join the ninth installment in the Rocky legacy, which dates back to the original 1976 Academy Award winner. Zach Baylin, the writer behind King Richard, the story of Venus and Serena Williams’s father and coach, wrote the script. Michael B. Jordan is currently enjoying his reign as People’s Sexiest Man Alive, but he might feel differently once on set. “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director,” Tessa Thompson conspired with MTV. “I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.” For your sake and the sake of husbands everywhere, Tessa!