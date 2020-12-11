Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage

Michael Douglas has already played POTUS in 1995’s The American President, but we’re guessing his latest project will have much less com and little-to-no rom. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Douglas will portray Ronald Reagan across from Christoph Waltz’s Mikhail Gorbachev in Reagan & Gorbachev, directed by House of Cards’ James Foley, from Paramount TV Studios.

The limited series, to be written by B. Garida, will be based on a book, Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours That Ended the Cold War, by the 40th president’s Arms Control and Disarmament Agency Director Ken Adelman, which follows the two world powers as they sit down in 1986 to negotiate a nuclear arms treaty. While the summit ended without an agreement, the talks set the stage for the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the United States and Soviet Union signed the next year in 1987.