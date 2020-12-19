NBC Developing a Drama Based on Deaf U Producer Nyle DiMarco’s Life

Photo: FilmMagic

If you say the words “NBC scripted biographical series” three times, the Young Rock balloon will find you. But we’re willing to risk it to report that NBC is developing a drama series based on the life of Deaf U executive producer and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco. Deadline reports that the series, titled Look At Me, will be “an ensemble drama about a multi-generational deaf family, living under one roof, and their hearing daughter-in-law and granddaughter who move in after a change in their circumstances.” DiMarco, who won the 22nd seasons of both America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars, will executive produce alongside writers Tom Donnelly and Josh Oppenheimer.

DiMarco’s involvement in a production capacity hopefully means that the show will have deaf representation on the crew and throughout the production. As DiMarco told Vulture back in October, there were “no deaf people behind the camera” in the early stages of Netflix docusoap Deaf U before he got involved and brought more deaf people into the production. The show eventually filmed with a 50% deaf crew, “which is unprecedented in the entertainment industry.” Look At Me sounds like the stuff This Is Us programming blocks are made of.