2020 has been one for the books, but hey, it’s almost over. And when it is, Gloria Gaynor will be there, fittingly, to play us out. The “I Will Survive” singer will sing — well, what else? — “I Will Survive” for essential workers at a Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, according to the Associated Press. The event will be virtual, but will also feature a group of special guest essential workers as the “Heroes of 2020.” Gaynor will perform in addition to the usual New Year’s Eve festivities, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and “NBC’s New Year’s Eve.” Ryan Seacrest will host the former with Billy Porter and Lucy Hale, along with Ciara from Los Angeles, while performers will include Jennifer Lopez (what if we told you the Super Bowl was this year, too?), Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Jimmie Allen. On NBC, meanwhile, Carson Daly will host with newly crowned late-night icon Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. That slew of performers will include Jason Derulo, Chloe x Halle, Kylie Minogue, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Sting, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Pentatonix, and others. So get pumped for an exciting night of flipping the channels in the comfort of your home, because that’s all you should be doing this New Year’s.
Gloria Gaynor to Send Us Out of 2020 With ‘I Will Survive’ Performance
Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images