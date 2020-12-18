Break Out the Oily Cakes! NYFCC Names First Cow the Best Film of 2020

Photo: A24

You might be taking a break from dairy, but the New York Film Critics Circle can’t get enough of those delicious oily cakes from First Cow, naming Kelly Reichardt’s historical drama their Best Film of 2020 on Friday. Meanwhile, Best Director goes to Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and Best Screenplay to Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always, for which the film’s star Sidney Flanigan also took home Best Actress.

As for the other acting prizes, Maria Bakalova won Best Supporting Actress for her turn as the titular journalist’s daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman were awarded Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for their work in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

The organization also gave out two special awards to Kino Lorber, for creating Kino Marquee, “a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them,” and Spike Lee for “inspiring the New York community with his short film New York New York and for advocating for a better society through cinema.” Read below for the New York Film Critics Circle’s full list of 2020 winners below.

Best Film

First Cow, directed by Kelly Reichardt

Best Director

Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best First Film

The 40-Year-Old Version, directed by Radha Blank

Best Screenplay

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, written by Eliza Hittman

Best Actor

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actress

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Cinematography

Small Axe (all films), directed by Steve McQueen

Best Foreign Language Film

Bacurau (Brazil), directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

Best Non-Fiction Film

Time, directed by Garrett Bradley

Best Animated Film

Wolfwalkers