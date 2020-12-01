Harry Styles Can Apparently Sense When People Get Engaged

Ethereal demigod of love Harry Styles was the first person who found out when Nick Kroll got engaged to his wife Lily Kwong, because of course he was. As Kroll told Jimmy Fallon on the November 30 episode of The Tonight Show, the comedian ran proposal ideas by the stacked brain trust of Styles, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Wilde at a table read for the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling. And when Kroll finally proposed, Styles somehow instinctively knew it had happened before he told anyone, and reached out.

Kroll says that after he popped the question by putting a huge bouquet of flowers and a ring in one of his and Kwong’s moving boxes, “We were getting ready to call our parents and take a picture and all that stuff. And Harry Styles texted me like, ‘Have you done it yet? What’s going on?’ And I was like, ‘Yes. She said yes.’ So Harry Styles was the first person to know we were getting married. Before my parents, before Lily’s parents. Harry was the first person to know. And he gave us his blessing; it meant the world.” Kroll never explains how Styles knew the exact moment that he got engaged, but our working theory is that Styles knows when everyone gets engaged. Like, he just can sense it in the air, or a special messenger-dove lands on his outstretched arm. Kroll and Kwong got married in a ceremony that was “just us” on a cliff in Big Sur on November 19, and, yes, before you ask, of course Styles sent them flowers.