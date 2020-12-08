Nigella Lawson’s Pronunciation of ‘Microwave’ Is Bloody Bizarre

Photo: BBC

Call it delusional, call it quarantine brain, call it a flagrant attempt to replicate the wondrous vocabulary of Moira Rose or Steven Toast, but something spectacular happened on Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat, Repeat food series last night. The celebrity chef was in the midst of preparing a very British meal of black-pudding meatballs with fatty milk, and she “warmed” the milk “in the microwave” prior to pouring it into her batter. Except, did she actually warm up that milk in a microwave? Lawson insisted that she used something called a “meecrowahvay” for the cooking task, or, to be pedantic, maybe it’s spelled “mee-cro wah-vay” to stress the extra syllable. Is the electric oven French? Should it then be styled “méek-ro wah-vé”? Was “Funcooker” too risqué? We’re going to need to defer to GE’s vice-president of microwave-oven programming for this one, but please, don’t let our ramblings deter you from the experience:

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

Lawson hasn’t clarified if this is a very good joke or a linguistic consequence of attending Oxford for several years. In the meantime, you can find us preparing some lunch in a too-ah-ster.