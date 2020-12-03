Noah Cyrus Apologizes For Using Racially Insensitive Language on Instagram

Photo: Getty Images for CMT

Best New Artist Grammy nominee Noah Cyrus has issued an apology for using racially-charged and insensitive language in an Instagram story referring to Harry Styles. On Wednesday, the younger Cyrus sister inserted herself into a weeks long debate about Harry Styles’s historic Vogue cover, which has riled up conservatives like Candace Owens for featuring the male singer in a dress. “He wears this dress better than any of you nappy ass heauxzs,” Cyrus captioned a photo of Harry Styles donning a dress from his Vogue photoshoot, which she posted on her Instagram story on Wednesday. After posting the photo, Cyrus was criticized on social media for her inappropriate use of the word “nappy,” a pejorative term with racist connotations. On Thursday, Cyrus returned to Instagram to issue an apology for her choice of language. “I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry,” wrote Cyrus, “i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so so sorry.” Sigh, Harry Styles did not feed a super fan’s fish and mind his damn business to be brought into baby Cyrus’s ignorance-fueled internet drama.

