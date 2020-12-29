Deadliest Catch’s Nick McGlashan Dead at 33

Photo: Courtesy of Discovery

Nick McGlashan, a deck boss on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch through this year, died on December 27, his family told TMZ. He was 33. No cause of death has been announced. According to McGlashan’s show bio, he was a seventh-generation fisher from Alaska who began crabbing when he was 13. He joined Deadliest Catch in 2013, and according to Variety, appeared on more than 75 episodes. He left the show for a period during season 13, in 2017, to go to rehab for alcohol and drugs, but had committed to sobriety in subsequent seasons.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.” Earlier this year, Deadliest Catch deckhand Mahlon Reyes died at 38 from a heart attack.