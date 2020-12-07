Olivia Jade, Welcome to the Red Table

Influencer and former USC student, Olivia Jade Giannulli is speaking out about the college admissions scandal in a new episode of Red Table Talk airing Tuesday, December 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. The 21-year-old daughter of Full House actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli is joining Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her daughter, the incomparable Willow Smith, at the red table to discuss her entanglement in “Operation Varsity Blues,” the criminal case that took down a college-admissions scam run by William Rick Singer. “Thank you @jadapinkettsmith @adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time,” Olivia Jade posted on Instagram with the promo.

Loughlin and her husband both went down for paying Singer to falsify their daughters’s college applications — claiming the girls were accomplished rowers — and are currently serving two months and five months in federal prison, respectively. With mom and dad in the slammer, Olivia Jade is back behind the camera. In August, court documents confirmed that Olivia Jade and her older sister, Isabella Giannulli, were involved in the fraud. Both girls were directed to pose in staged photos for their fake athletic profiles, and Olivia Jade was instructed on how to keep the scheme from her high school guidance counselor.

Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has become known for airing out drama. This summer, she brought herself to the red table to discuss the rumor that she engaged in a relationship with singer August Alsina while in an open marriage with Smith (by her version, she was merely in an “entanglement” while she and Smith were briefly separated). It’s unlikely Aunt Becky will be Zooming in from federal lockup in California. She’s probably busy attending one of their yoga or pilates classes.