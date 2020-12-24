Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling

Shia LeBeouf. Photo: FilmMagic

In light of FKA twigs’s lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, Variety reports that the actor was fired from the high-profile film project Don’t Worry Darling earlier this year due to his “poor behavior.” In September, studio sources told outlets that LaBeouf “had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict” before his role was recast with Harry Styles, now insiders say that director Olivia Wilde fired him in pre-production because “LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew.” Specifically, a source told Variety that LaBeouf’s “off-putting” work style clashed with director Wilde’s “zero asshole policy.” LaBeouf is currently being sued by twigs for charges of “sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress,” in their “abusive relationship” from 2018 to 2019.