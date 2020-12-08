One Day at a Time Officially Over, Producers Confirm

Photo: Getty Images

One Day at a Time is officially over after four seasons and two cancellations, show-runners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce confirmed on social media. Following its cancellation by Pop TV in November, Sony Pictures Television planned to shop the show around to other outlets, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing or suitable buyer. “It’s officially over. There will be no new One Day at a Time episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER,” Calderón Kellett wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching. pic.twitter.com/sTMorHSu1w — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) December 8, 2020

“I wish I could say otherwise, but sadly, ODAAT’s time has come to an end,” Royce added in his own statement. “The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. 4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch.” One Day at a Time was originally cancelled after three seasons on Netflix. Pop TV then revived the series and aired a fourth season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before cancelling the show last month.