Palmer Trailer: It’s Justin Timberlake, Reluctant Daddy

Justin Timberlake’s world tour had to … stop the feeling … at some point. In the first trailer for Palmer, a film that nearly broke up Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage, the Model Behavior legend portrays a former high-school football star who returns to his backwater Louisiana hometown more than a decade after landing himself in prison. He’s staying with his grandmother (June Squibb) and generally doing a good job at rebuilding his life until something unexpected happens: A precocious, adorable neighbor child (Ryder Allen) is abandoned by his mother, and soon enough, Timberlake’s character is treating him like the son he never had. (Even if he’s initially turned off by his love of Barbies.) Look forward to Timber-great line readings such as “kids are mean!” and “there are things in this world you can be and things that you can’t!” Apple TV+ will release the film on January 21.

