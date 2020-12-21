In case you were wondering where Pete Davidson was during yesterday’s Saturday Night Live, after getting plenty of screen time alongside last week’s host Timothée Chalamet, the answer is: getting fitted with a feature-quality Grinch costume, to star in a chillingly horny parody of Dr. Seuss’s iconic Christmas villain.

In this sequel of sorts, we catch up with the king of sinful sots the day after Christmas, having spent the night with a Whoville couple looking to spice up their love life, and the morning with their increasingly suspicious Who kids. So, while the Grinch’s heart grew by three sizes, their marriage grew by one dom top. Turns out, a crooked dirty jockey with all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile is exactly what some people are looking for in a third.