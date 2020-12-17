Phoebe Waller-Bridge Introduced Phoebe Bridgers to Normal People

Phoebe Bridgers has undeniably good taste: She likes the Goo Goo Dolls and isn’t so big on Eric Clapton. She’s also a big fan of Hulu’s Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People, but she may have her friend Phoebe Waller-Bridge to thank in part for that. On December 16’s Late Late Show With James Corden, Bridgers said Waller-Bridge — who she knows “literally just because we have the same name” — recommended the show to her as they were swapping music, TV, and books during the COVID-19 lockdown. “I watched it, fell in love, and we were like, ‘We have to do something with Paul,’” Bridgers said, explaining her Waller-Bridge–directed, Paul Mescal–starring video for “Savior Complex.” While we’re still waiting on an explanation for Bridgers’s summer meet-cute with Mescal in Ireland and confirmation on whether or not the two are dating, we’ll take that for now.

Bridgers also continued her run of wonderful pandemic-era remote performances on The Late Late Show, performing a stunning strings rendition of “Kyoto.” She started out in her bed and ended up in Carnegie Hall, backed by longtime collaborator Rob Moose. Not bad for a day’s work, we’d say.